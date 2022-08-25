Meghan Markle knows 'she is nothing' without Prince Harry: 'He made her'

Meghan Markle played her cards well with the inclusion of Prince Harry on her podcast, says expert.

Meghan, who invited tennis star Serena William on Archetypes, launched attacks on the royal family and the media for 'negatively' branding her an 'ambitious' woman.

In the first few minutes of the episode, husband Prince Harry also made a brief appearance for the audience.

Speaking about the podcast, royal expert Richard Palmer told host Pandora Forsyth: “Americans in particular talk a lot about the British tabloids and whatever but I think if you read the upmarket papers in the UK today, you will read very similar criticisms of the piece.

“It’s been blasted, criticised, by most journalists who reviewed it for the British national papers.”

Mr Palmer continued: “I think one of the points that a number of reviewers have made is that it feels like Harry has to be in there because without him she is nothing.

“The fact that she is now a member of the Royal Family, albeit an exiled one, is what has made her a bigger name and relevant.

“She doesn’t represent anybody, she doesn’t represent the Queen, she doesn’t represent the UK.

“She just represents herself really," added the expert.