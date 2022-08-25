Pete Davidson is dating THIS American politician, claim fans

Pete Davidson is being romantically linked to former First Lady, Hillary Clinton.
Internet believes the 28-year-old comedian is involved with Clinton, after keyboard warriors matched them up on Twitter.
"BREAKING NEWS: Pete Davidson has reportedly broken things off with Kim Kardashian and is now dating Hillary Clinton," they tweeted, alongside a photo of Pete chatting it up with the 74-year-old.
Others chimed in, one of them saying "About perfect for each other."
A second fan joked: "the only woman Pete Davidson can go to now is Hillary Clinton."
"He’s been manifesting that one for a while- he has a tattoo of her," another recalled.
The news comes after the comedian parted ways with Kim Kardashian in August, after nine months of dating.
Kate Middleton was not impressed with Prince William misbehaving during their 2006 getaway in Ibiza
Vanessa Bryant wins civil trial
Nick Cannons announces he is expecting his 10th child
Reports about Meghan Markle and Serena Williams's friendship questioned
Meghan Markle accused of ignoring Serena Williams' question about Archie
Meghan Markle's next podcast episode can start a fight between Eminem and Nick Cannon?