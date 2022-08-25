 
August 25, 2022
Pete Davidson is dating THIS American politician, claim fans

Pete Davidson admitted to like Democratic party member Hillary Clinton

By Web Desk
August 25, 2022
Pete Davidson is dating THIS American politician: 'He has a tattoo of her'

Pete Davidson is being romantically linked to former First Lady, Hillary Clinton.

Internet believes the 28-year-old comedian is involved with Clinton, after keyboard warriors matched them up on Twitter.

"BREAKING NEWS: Pete Davidson has reportedly broken things off with Kim Kardashian and is now dating Hillary Clinton," they tweeted, alongside a photo of Pete chatting it up with the 74-year-old.

Others chimed in, one of them saying "About perfect for each other."

A second fan joked: "the only woman Pete Davidson can go to now is Hillary Clinton."

"He’s been manifesting that one for a while- he has a tattoo of her," another recalled.

The news comes after the comedian parted ways with Kim Kardashian in August, after nine months of dating.