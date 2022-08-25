Pete Davidson is dating THIS American politician, claim fans

Pete Davidson is dating THIS American politician: 'He has a tattoo of her'

Pete Davidson is being romantically linked to former First Lady, Hillary Clinton.

Internet believes the 28-year-old comedian is involved with Clinton, after keyboard warriors matched them up on Twitter.

"BREAKING NEWS: Pete Davidson has reportedly broken things off with Kim Kardashian and is now dating Hillary Clinton," they tweeted, alongside a photo of Pete chatting it up with the 74-year-old.

Others chimed in, one of them saying "About perfect for each other."

A second fan joked: "the only woman Pete Davidson can go to now is Hillary Clinton."

"He’s been manifesting that one for a while- he has a tattoo of her," another recalled.

The news comes after the comedian parted ways with Kim Kardashian in August, after nine months of dating.