BTS RM bullied for allegedly replacing Henry Cavill as the 'Most Handsome Face'

BTS RM faces cyberbullying and harsh comments from netizens following his alleged win over Henry Cavill for the “Most Handsome Face”



Every year, The Independent Critics and TC Candler share the lists for the world’s famous “100 Most Handsome Faces” and “100 Most Beautiful Faces."

For several years, some famous K-Pop idols have made it to the list, securing respectable ranks and the nomination video for 2022 has recently come out.



While the voting for 2022 nominations is still going on, the news of BTS member RM winning over British actor Henry has been circulating on the internet.



As per the reports of Koreaboo, this news has angered the netizens who have started making racist, homophobic, offensive, transphobic, and xenophobic comments on RM, expressing their rage through their tweets.

TC Candler has attempted to resolve the situation by clarifying that the official crowning is still not revealed and will not be revealed until December 2022.



ARMYs are worried about the hatred this fake news has gathered for RM, hoping that with TC Candler's statement, this online chaos will also stop.






