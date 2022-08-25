Meghan Markle accused of ‘smacking’ Prince Harry: ‘Why is everything so hard for her?’

Meghan Markle is being put on blast for ‘smacking’ Prince Harry with her admissions against the Firm.



For those unversed, the admissions in question refer to Meghan’s l claims about baby Archie’s near-death experience.

This allegation has been issued by royal author and commentator Angela Levin, in her interview with Mail Online.

She began by noting, “She would still be a D-list celebrity if she had not married a prince.”

“She aligns herself with them [Serena Williams and next podcast guest Mariah Carey], but they have done brilliantly and overcome difficult childhood, whereas she has married a prince and spent a lot of money.”

“She thought it was normal to be ambitious and only when she started dating Harry did she realise that it was not welcomed. My goodness, that is a smack at Harry and a punch to the Royal Family.”

“The Royal Family is about ambition in sense of duty and giving. It is not about getting to the top. Why is everything so hard for her?”

"Because she won't accept where she is and make the best of it.

"She has had a nanny when most could not.

"She has said will see the real her, well she needs to justify the ambition claim she is making."