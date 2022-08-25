VIDEO: Did Virat Kohli take tips from Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf?

Indian batter Virat Kohli (L) shakes hand with Pakistan's coach Mohammad Yousuf. — Screengrab/YouTube/PakTV

DUBAI: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was seen chatting with Pakistan’s batting coach Mohammad Yousuf after teams of the two nations arrived for a practice session in the ICC Cricket Academy on Wednesday.

The Indian right-hand batter met the former Pakistani cricketer on the field where the two were seen shaking hands and busy in a conversation.

The two batting legends spoke for a while before heading to different directions.

Earlier, Virat Kohli was also seen catching up with Pakistan cricket team's captain Babar Azam.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter, India's former captain and Azam warmly shook hands and wished each other the best for the upcoming matches in the Asia Cup 2022.



Pakistan and India will come face to face on August 28 in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Fans await a memorable game by team Pakistan and India ahead of the most-anticipated match of the tournament.