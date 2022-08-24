Asia Cup 2022: How many times has India lost to Pakistan?

Indian captain Rohit Sharma walks out of the field after losing his wicket. — AFP/File

As time for fans to relish the upcoming cricket extravaganza nears, some cricket buffs await the game between arch-rivals Pakistan and India to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on August 28 during the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

Match between the two nations is one of the most anticipated events of the tournament with spectators geared up to cheer their favourite team in the stadium.

While the history of Pakistan and India’s cricket matches has always been thrilling, the account of wins and losses is also worth taking a look at.

The Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20 format. This is the second time the tournament will be played in the shortest format. It was last held in the T20 format in Bangladesh in 2016, where India lifted their seventh Asian title by defeating the host by eight wickets in the final.



Consequently, Pakistan and India faced each other only once during the said tournament.

Last time, when the Men in Green met the Blue Shirts, they handed a meagre target of 83 runs — becoming the only Test nation to score double figures in T20 Asia Cup — which was easily achieved by the neighbours in 15 overs.

Meanwhile, in the one-day international (ODI) format of the Asia Cup, Pakistan and India have faced each other 13 times, with India winning on seven occasions and Pakistan on five. One game ended in a no result.