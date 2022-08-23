Asia Cup 2022: Big blow to India as Rahul Dravid tests positive for coronavirus

Indian coach Rahul Dravid. File photo

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to the Indian cricket team’s preparation for the Asia Cup 2022, their head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for coronavirus and his participation in the tournament is doubtful.



According to Indian media reports, Dravid's test returned positive ahead of the team's departure to UAE for the tournament. He did not travel to Zimbabwe and VVS Laxman acted as head coach during the Africa tour.

India are scheduled to play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on August 28 (Sunday).

Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

More to follow...