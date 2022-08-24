Asia Cup 2022: Which Pakistani bowler bagged most wickets in T20 Asia Cup?

Pakistan's former left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Asia Cup has only been played once in the T20 format — in Bangladesh in 2016. India claimed the trophy of the tournament’s seventh title.

Back then, Pakistan didn’t fare well. But the Green Shirts managed to break some records for the team itself. Pakistan's former left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir’s return, in this case, proved to be valuable for the team and international cricket.

While playing in the tournament, Amir went on to become the highest wicket-takers from team Pakistan with seven wickets.



Take a look at some of the other highest wicket-takers from T20 Asia Cup 2016:

Amir claimed seven wickets, the most for Pakistan in the event. The seamer’s best bowling figure was 3/18 in the tournament.

Amjad Javed of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was the top wicket-taker in T20 Asia Cup 2016. He managed to claim 12 wickets in seven matches.

However, in the ODI format of the Asia Cup, former spinner Saeed Ajmal has taken most wickets from Pakistan. The right-arm spinner took 25 wickets in 12 innings, proving himself to be Pakistan's most productive bowler in the Asian competition. His best bowling figures in the tournament were 3/26 in the cup.

Moreover, with 33 wickets in 15 innings, former Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga leads the Asia Cup [50 overs format] dismissals chart. His astounding stats include three five-wicket hauls and two four-fers.