Update on Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2022

Umer Rashid. — PCB/File

LAHORE: Umer Rashid, a highly-rated bowling coach at the National High Performance Centre, has been added to the Pakistan men’s side as assistant to the fast bowling coach for the Asia Cup.

Umer has worked in the development of all the national side fast bowlers since their early days, including helping Mohammad Hasnain to return to competitive cricket.

In the new role with the national side, Umer will support Pakistan fast bowling coach Shaun Tait in the United Arab Emirates.



Umer has been included in the player support personnel list on the recommendation of head coach Saqlain Mushtaq.