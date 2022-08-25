Ananya Panday wants to prove herself to social media trolls

Ananya Panday has been busy recently promoting her upcoming film Liger in which she stars alongside Vijay Deverakonda.
Speaking about getting trolled by netizens, Ananya said that she does get bothered and she wants people to like her as an actor.
In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Ananya said, "I think it depends on the day. Obviously, on some days, I get very affected. And then some days, I'm not bothered. And that's normal, that's a human reaction that you would have. I've just realized that there's nothing better than to just keep working hard and making sure that my work speaks for itself. People should also realize that they're only seeing a facet of my personality when they see me in interviews, or in public, there's a lot more to a person than just a five-minute conversation that they see sometimes. But it's okay. I'm in no rush. I just want to prove myself and I want people to like me as an actor."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya awaits the release of her upcoming film Liger which marks the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood and is set to release in theatres on August 25, 2022.
His hit talent competition series, which he created and launched back in 2006, is currently in its 17th season on NBC
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck were captured having dinner and later a boat ride in Italy after Georgia wedding
Sarah Michelle Gellar discusses how she has coped with Robin Williams’ demise in recent interview
Johnny Depp's MTV VMAs performance will mark his first on-camera appearance after Amber Heard libel case
Netflix to stream the remake of the Japanese animated sci-fi/horror series ‘Parasyte'
Shakira sought psychological support following Gerard Pique breakup after 12-year-long relationship