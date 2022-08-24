Britney Spears' comeback song 'Hold Me Closer' snippet released by Sir Elton John

Sir Elton John shared a sneak peak of his upcoming collaboration with Britney Spears titled Hold Me Closer with super excited audience in Cannes, France.

Ahead of the most anticipated song’s release on 26th August, the legendary artist could not help but share the snippet of the track on his social media platforms.

“Sneak peak of Hold Me Closer - out this Friday,” the Sacrifice singer captioned the video on Instagram featuring him sitting behind La Guérite restaurant’s DJ Booth singing the dance track.

The upcoming song will mark the return of the Toxic hit-maker to the world of music, following the end of her 13-year-long conservatorship in November 2021

"This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible," an insider told Page Six earlier.

“They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good,” the source said before adding, “they are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.”

“Britney is officially back,” the source noted. “She’s back to work, and she’s back to work, and she’s super excited.”



