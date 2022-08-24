Beginning of Meghan Markle's podcast criticised

The first episode of Meghan Markle's podcast has received mixed reactions.
While the former American actress has been praised by her fans in the US, royal fans and commentators have criticised the Duchess of Sussex.
Royal biography Angela Levin thinks the podcast should not have started with a "very worn, unconfirmed story that aged 11 she convinced Proctor and Gamble to change their ad using 'people' rather than 'woman' washing up".
"Astonishing that despite all the experienced fixers, they thought it was a good idea to start Meghan's first podcast with a very worn, unconfirmed story that aged 11 she convinced Proctor and Gamble to change their ad using 'people' rather than 'women' washing up," she wrote.
