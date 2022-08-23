Kate Moss stunning photos grab attention on social media

Kate Moss has once again mesmerized her fans with jaw-dropping photos.
Kate has dazzled on the catwalk for almost 30 years, but who knows if she can be as stylish on a dog walk on Monday.
The supermodel, 48, cut a stylish figure in a colourful paisley blouse while cradling her beloved papillon dog Stanley in her arms while running errands in London.
The iconic cover girl showed off her toned legs in a black denim skirt and wore a pair of chunky matching clogs for the outing.
She made the most of the sun as she hid behind a pair of clear-framed sunglasses and wore minimal makeup.
Kate welcomed her dog into her family in 2017 but also shared a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross named Archie with her ex-husband Jamie Hince, whom she split from in 2015.
Victoria Beckham gives sneak peek of her plus size fashion range on social media
Kourtney Kardashian went to check in on Scott Disick following his car accident
Jennifer Lopez 'loved' having her twins and Ben Affleck's three kids at her Georgia wedding with Ben Affleck
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde gets candid about fans' cruelty towards their relationship in first joint interview
In 2019, the actor also opened up about his bisexuality in an interview with The Advocate
Scott Disick was involved in an accident when his car crashed in Calabasas, California