Kate Moss stunning photos grab attention on social media

Kate Moss has once again mesmerized her fans with jaw-dropping photos.



Kate has dazzled on the catwalk for almost 30 years, but who knows if she can be as stylish on a dog walk on Monday.

The supermodel, 48, cut a stylish figure in a colourful paisley blouse while cradling her beloved papillon dog Stanley in her arms while running errands in London.

Photo credit:DailyMail

The iconic cover girl showed off her toned legs in a black denim skirt and wore a pair of chunky matching clogs for the outing.

She made the most of the sun as she hid behind a pair of clear-framed sunglasses and wore minimal makeup.

Kate welcomed her dog into her family in 2017 but also shared a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross named Archie with her ex-husband Jamie Hince, whom she split from in 2015.