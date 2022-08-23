Princess Diana death was caused by 'drunk' driver: Report

Princess Diana's death was the result of negligence on part of her driver, reports a French investigation.



The Princess of Wales, who was accompanied by her partner Dodi Al-Fayed and driver Henri Paul, died in 1997 car crash in Paris.

Diana's death has since stirred a lot of controversies, one of which also blames chauffeur Paul for the accident.

Express.co.uk reports: "Two investigations concluded that the crash was an accident caused by M Paul, who was under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs and lost control of the vehicle at high speed.

"In 1999, a French investigation found that M Paul was solely responsible for the crash.

“Drunk at 121mph” was printed on the cover of The Sun in the days following the crash, with M Paul’s alcohol consumption becoming the new focus.

However, Henri's best friend Claude Garrec told the Channel 4 how his pal was treated “like a drunk” following his death.

He said: “They treated him like a drunk. Henri wasn’t like that. He was a bon vivant but by no means an alcoholic driver.”

The veracity of this claim has not been established.