Princess Diana death was caused by 'drunk' driver: Report

Princess Diana's death was the result of negligence on part of her driver, reports a French investigation.
The Princess of Wales, who was accompanied by her partner Dodi Al-Fayed and driver Henri Paul, died in 1997 car crash in Paris.
Diana's death has since stirred a lot of controversies, one of which also blames chauffeur Paul for the accident.
Express.co.uk reports: "Two investigations concluded that the crash was an accident caused by M Paul, who was under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs and lost control of the vehicle at high speed.
"In 1999, a French investigation found that M Paul was solely responsible for the crash.
“Drunk at 121mph” was printed on the cover of The Sun in the days following the crash, with M Paul’s alcohol consumption becoming the new focus.
However, Henri's best friend Claude Garrec told the Channel 4 how his pal was treated “like a drunk” following his death.
He said: “They treated him like a drunk. Henri wasn’t like that. He was a bon vivant but by no means an alcoholic driver.”
The veracity of this claim has not been established.
British journalist David Dimbleby recently defended the BBC over Princess Diana’s infamous interview
Princess Diana passed away in 1997 in Paris car crash
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry flew off to California in 2020
Meghan Markle knows how to direct onlooker’s attention to her face
Mental health experts speak on celebs going on social media detox over health concerns
Michael Jackson’s nephew Taj Jackson says 'Rolling Stones' 'didn’t earn the title, his uncle did