Netflix documentary 'The Anthrax Attacks': Trailer, release date, cast & more

Netflix released an official trailer for their upcoming feature documentary titled The Anthrax Attacks and it will be released on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

The feature film is a BBC studios production and directed by Oscar-nominated director Dan Krauss.

A new investigative documentary film about the anthrax attacks features one of the worst biological attacks in American history, which claimed the lives of five Americans and sickened at least 17 others.

It's a story about a deadly poison, and an obsession that is taking place throughout America, and beyond.





Cast:

The documentary film will feature Clark Gregg, a star of Marvel, during the scripted reenactments and other actors' name has not been disclosed by Netflix.





The documentary features terrifying and devastating experiences from investigators, survivors, and the relatives of those who were infected based on scripted reenactments and American FBI field notes.







Watch the Trailer:








