Gal Gadot’s ‘lovely reaction’ to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy: ‘That's gonna be amazing'

Gal Gadot had the sweetest reaction when she got to know about the pregnancy of her co-star in upcoming movie Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt.

The Bollywood icon opened up about working on her Hollywood debut movie while being pregnant in a latest interview with Filmfare.

“They (the film's team) were really accommodating and it makes me feel very grateful,” the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor told the publication.

“Because again I was shooting my first action movie and there was a stunt but they all knew and they were all very safe,” she added. “I had doubles and I was made to feel very comforted.”

“And that's all that matters especially if you are doing it for the first time. It was a really fun experience,” Bhatt sahred.

The actor went on to talk about her Wonder Woman c-star and her hubby Yaron Varsano's reaction to her pregnancy.

"In fact when I called up Gal and I told her, I said, 'I'm pregnant and I'm coming', she was like, 'Oh my God, that's gonna be amazing'. She had such a lovely reaction,” Bhatt revealed.

“Her husband Jaron was with her and he was like, 'This is a good omen, this is a good thing that means like everything's gonna go really well, its lovely for the movie,’” said the actor.

Concluding her statement, Bhatt said, “They were so lovely so supportive."

The spy thriller, also starring Jamie Dornan in pivotal role and directed by Tom Harper, will be released on Netflix.