Jennifer Garner seen dating John Miller amid Ben Affleck and Lopez's second nuptials

Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner was all smiles as she appeared with her boyfriend John Miller amid her children daddy's second nuptials with Jennifer Lopez this weekend.

Garner spent quality time with her rarely seen boyfriend as her three children were away from home to attend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez' second nuptials in Savannah, Georgia.

The actress was having quite the relatable Saturday afternoon alongside her father, William John Garner, as well as her boyfriend, John Miller. The three were spotted by fans shopping at Sam's Club, in South Charleston, West Virginia.

Photos obtained by TMZ show the actress looking casual chic in light blue, striped linen pants paired with a navy t-shirt.

Jennifer Garner appeared to be in good spirits, and was all smiles while taking time out of her visit to pose for pictures with fans.



The actress is definitely keeping busy, and earlier in the week, she was spotted in downtown Austin, Texas, filming a newseries, titled The Last Thing He Told Me.