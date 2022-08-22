Princess Diana’s gut wrenching last words to firefighter as she died leaked

Princess Diana’s last few words to the firefighter who ‘held her hand’ as she passed away have finally come to light.

For those unversed, the tragic car crash that took the life of the People’s Princess took her partner, Dodi Fayed and the driver as well, following a collision with the Pont de l'Alma tunnel.

The man of the hour, who held Princess Diana in her final moments before her passing was Xavier Gourmelon, and was believed to be ‘out of danger’ given her hypervigilance and alert state.

According to The Sun, before she was taken out from the car, the firefighter rushed to comfort her.

She even asked “My God, what's happened?" mere moments before she suffered a cardiac arrest.

According to the outlet, the firefighter, Gourmelon previously admitted, "I massaged her heart and a few seconds later she started breathing again. It was a relief of course because, as a first responder, you want to save lives — and that's what I thought I had done.

"To be honest I thought she would live. As far as I knew when she was in the ambulance she was alive and I expected her to live. But I found out later she had died in hospital. It was very upsetting.”

"I know now that there were serious internal injuries, but the whole episode is still very much in my mind. And the memory of that night will stay with me forever.

Before concluding he even revealed, "I had no idea then that it was Princess Diana. It was only when she had been put into the ambulance that one of the paramedics told me it was her."