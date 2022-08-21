Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘scrambling’ in bid to avoid speech embarrassment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been worried about another embarrassment ‘gracing their door’ like the UN speech and are petrified of a repetition, experts believe.

The Mail on Sunday’s editor Charlotte Griffiths made this admission to MailPlus’ Palace Confidential.

Griffiths was quoted saying, "I think they released these dates in advance because they want to give a chance for crowds to gather.



"Because, if they do have a Netflix crew with them, imagine how embarrassing it would be if there were just three people there waving.

They want us to get all excited and talk about it, they want it to look like a royal tour."