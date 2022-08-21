Prince Andrew hopes Queen can influence Charles and William over his future role

Prince Andrew has expressed hope Queen Elizabeth can influence future king Prince Charles and Prince William, who see no way back for him.



According to reports by British media, Andrew spent three days locked in 'intense talks' with mother Queen about his future in the royal family.

However, OK! reported Prince Charles and his elder son Prince William ‘see no way back’ for Prince Andrew following Virginia Giuffre scandal.

The Duke of York was stripped of all his patronages and military titles following a multi-million deal with his abuse accuser Giuffre earlier this year.

The Herald Sun, quoting The Sun, reported Prince Andrew spent several days alone with the Queen at Balmoral, and the mother-son duo were locked in ‘intense talks’ about his future in royal family.

The report citing a source says, “He (Prince Andrew) knows he let his mother down badly but he hasn’t been convicted of a crime. He wants to try to establish a route back.

“He’s hoping the Queen can influence Prince Charles and Prince William, who see no way back for him.”