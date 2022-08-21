Priyanka Chopra turns up the heat with her sizzling appearance in West Hollywood

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra appeared to be a style queen in a stunning green outfit while grabbing lunch with friends at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Friday.

The White Tiger starlet donned a vibrant green button-down shirt and added a pair of pale blue jeans to the ensemble and she walked on white platform shoes.



Photo credit: DailyMail

The Baywatch star carried an expensive-looking brown and white handbag as she protected her eyes with a pair of circular-framed sunglasses and gold hoop earrings dangled down to her shoulders.

The outing seems to be a brief break from mommy duties though she has been working quite hard in the role recently.

She shared quite a few photos of her newborn baby Malti in the past week or so.



