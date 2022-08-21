Amber Heard attorneys confident for win in Johnny Depp appeal

Amber Heard’s new attorneys David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown are confident for the win as they welcomed the opportunity to represent the Aquaman actress in her appeal against verdict in Johnny Depp defamation case.



In a joint statement Axelrod and Brown say, “We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal as it is a case with important First Amendment implications for every American.”

They further said, "We're confident the appellate court will apply the law properly without deference to popularity, reverse the judgment against Ms. Heard, and reaffirm the fundamental principles of Freedom of Speech."

Earlier, Amber Heard snubbed Elaine Bredehoft, who represented her in defamation trial against Depp, and picked David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown to lead the appeals team.

Axelrod and Brown had successfully defended the New York Times against Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit earlier this year.