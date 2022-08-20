Islamabad Police warns action against those maligning its reputation

Islamabad Police personnel guard a VIP movement in the federal capital. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police on Saturday warned to take action against those who try to malign and scandalise the reputation of the institution.

The warning comes after PTI chief Imran Khan announced to file cases against Islamabad’s Inspector General (IG) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and deputy inspector general (DIG) — for allegedly inflicting torture on his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill — during his party’s rally in Islamabad’s F-9 park.

During his address in the rally, Khan accused officials of the Islamabad Police and a female magistrate Zeba Chaudhry of being party to the abuse that Gill has allegedly endured during custody.

The Islamabad Police has since taken notice of the comments, adding that threatening police officials and the magistrate is an act against state institutions.



The statement by Islamabad Police’s spokesperson mentioned that the officers and personnel serving Islamabad Police perform their duties according to the law.

The spokesperson further added that action will be taken against anyone that slanders Islamabad Police as an institution and creates a controversy on its name.