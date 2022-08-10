Shahbaz Gill produced before Islamabad court

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill brought to a court for a hearing of a case filed against him over his seditious remarks.

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested on charges of sedition and inciting the public against the state institutions, was produced before an Islamabad court today.

A case has been filed against the PTI leader at the Kohsar Police Station on behalf of the state over his seditious comments on a TV show.

According to details, the FIR was registered at Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Chandio's complaint under sections 34 (common intention), 109 (abetment), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 121 (waging war against state), 124-A (sedition), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempt to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 153 (provoking to cause riot), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.



Gill was taken into custody by Islamabad Police on Tuesday from Banigala chowk, triggering a strong reaction from the PTI leadership who termed the arrest as "abduction".

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday flanked by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Interior Minister Ranaulah said that the comments were according to a script prepared under the supervision of PTI Chairperson Imran Khan which was carried forward by former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and Gill.



The conspiracy was aimed at creating rifts between ranks of the state institution, the interior minister said, adding that Gill has been arrested on account of sedition charges according to the law.

It has become pretty obvious that IK wants to divide the nation by giving air to provocative statements, he had said.

Today's proceedings

When Imran Khan's aide was presented before the court no senior PTI leader was present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police has sought the physical remand of the PTI leader while Gill's lawyer Faisal Chauhdry opposed the plea.

However, the court reserved the verdict after a brief hearing.

Gill denies charges

Gill, while speaking to the media ahead of his court appearance, told journalists that he was not "ashamed" of the statement that he made on the private television channel.

"There was nothing in my statement that I should be ashamed of [....] my comment was of a person who loves his armed forces," the ex-special assistant to the prime minister said.

The PTI leader said he did not attempt to incite anyone and that he was only pointing towards those bureaucrats who were involved in "wrongdoings".