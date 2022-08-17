Gill's physical remand: Islamabad court takes up police petition against dismissal of prior plea

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill is being taken to a court in Islamabad, on August 10, 2022. — Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: In compliance with the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), a district and sessions court in the federal capital took up a review petition filed by the police against the dismissal of its earlier application seeking an extension in the physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case filed against him.

A day earlier, the IHC ordered the sessions judge to hear a review petition seeking the physical remand of Gill.



Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon, on August 13, had moved the IHC seeking its order to declare the decision taken by the district and sessions court null and void while extending the physical remand of Shahbaz Gill, a close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

At the outset of today’s hearing, Gill's counsels Salman Safdar and Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zeba Chaudhry.

During the course of proceedings, Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi apprised the court that the judicial magistrate remanded Gill into police custody for two days but the investigation officer requested for an extension in the remand.

He said that the duty magistrate should have considered all aspects of the matter but he rejected the request.

"How did he [magistrate] consider Gill's statement to be final?" he asked.

Abbasi maintained that a remand of at least 10 days is granted in ordinary cases while this is a case of criminal conspiracy.

He contended that the suspect is "lying repeatedly", therefore further interrogation and a polygraphic test is required.

The special prosecutor further stated that Gill has already confessed that his driver has one of his mobile phones.

"The IO clearly wrote in the plea that it's not just about the recovery [of the phone] but there are other aspects that need to be investigated," he said.

Meanwhile, Salman Safdar, counsel of Shahbaz Gill, said that it is necessary to determine why the police want the physical remand of his client in the case.

“The case registered against my client is based on malice,” argued Salman Safdar.

The lawyer said that the counsels were not provided a record of the case.



“It can be seen in the video that Gill put his mobile phone in his pocket when the police arrested him,” his counsel argued, asking why when the mobile phone is in police’s custody are they asking for it.

He further said the complainant is a magistrate who filed the case "on behalf of the bureaucracy and the Pakistan Army".



Gill’s counsel was of the view that a sedition case cannot be filed without the permission of the federal government and pleaded with the court to inquire from the prosecution if the federal cabinet gave its nod for the case against his client.

Meanwhile, he drew the court’s attention towards the absence of the complainant in the courtroom. Subsequently, the judge suspended the hearing for a break.