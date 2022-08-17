Adiala jail transfers Shahbaz Gill to Islamabad Police

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill. — Screengrab/Geo News/File

RAWALPINDI: Adiala jail authorities on Wednesday handed over the custody of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to Islamabad Police, Geo News reported.

The decision was made after an hours-long dispute between the Islamabad and Rawalpindi polices over Gill's custody outside the jail premises.

Punjab Police personnel returned from the jail, while preparations to shift Gill from Adiala jail to the federal capital were underway. It was also reported that Gill will first be taken to PIMS for his medical check-up.

Following court orders, the PTI leader's custody was given to Islamabad Police.

Sources earlier shared that a document titled ‘Emergency Shifting' — available with Geo News — stated that after Gill's check-up, doctors of the Adiala jail and relevant authorities were directed to shift the PTI leader to DHQ Hospital Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Islamabad and Punjab police came head-to-head over Gill’s physical remand following his medical check-up.



Rawalpindi Police, elite force, and Islamabad Police — with additional personnel — were both present outside Adiala Jail to claim Gill’s custody.

Rawalpindi police were insisting on shifting Gill to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Rawalpindi.



Jail authorities had said that check-ups of an Adiala Jail prisoner will be done in DHQ.



“As per law, Islamabad’s medical team cannot conduct check-ups of an Adiala jail prisoner,” jail authorities informed.

Geo News reported that a senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Islamabad — accompanied by one deputy superintendent of police, two station house officers, and police personnel — had met the Adiala Jail authorities to resolve the matter.

“Not handing over the accused would be a violation of court orders and law,” the officer said warning jail authorities.

Islamabad Police also rubbished allegations of torture on Gill during his physical remand. Police have asserted that the accused has not spoken about being tortured during his appearance in court.

Gill's proper medical check-up was conducted and no signs of torture were found, Islamabad Police shared, adding that his medical reports were thoroughly reviewed by the court and distinguished judges.

Medical officers from the jail shared that Gill is having trouble breathing. In case of emergency, authorities have been asked to shift him to the hospital.



Meanwhile, sources said that Khan had ordered Gill to create an emergency-like situation so that he could be transferred to the hospital.

PTI to take legal action on Gill's matter

“PTI is preparing to take legal action regarding Shehbaz Gill’s issue,” says PTI’s central information secretary Farrukh Habib.

Habib says that Khan ordering additional chief secretary and Inspector General Punjab are merely rumours.

“We do not believe in illegal activities,” he said.

Khan pressurising Punjab's bureaucracy

Speaking with Geo News, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PTI is using all kinds of tactics to save Gill from being investigated.

“Imran Khan has undue pressure on Punjab’s bureaucracy,” the minister said, adding that the PTI chief has disregarded laws and has blatantly violated court orders.