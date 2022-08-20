This is how Kendall Jenner keeps her skin looking flawless: check out

Kendall Jenner is grabbing attention once again but this time with her ‘epic’ gold-studded bathroom and secret beauty products.
In a post published Friday on Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, toured Kendall's"most personal space — her bathroom and bedroom sitting area."
The 26-year-old told the wellness brand she mostly uses the tub with a headrest, so she can bathe and use red light therapy all at the same time.
On the sides of the tub, vintage-inspired floral prints are hung in gold frames creating a perfect match.
Beyond the tub, Kendall also has a walk-in steam shower, decorated with eucalyptus. Her shower essentials also include a wooden stool for exfoliating, her go-to haircare products, and sweet almond oil, which she uses to keep her skin soft and moisturized.
Poosh also added the oil is a powerful antioxidant that helps maintain healthy and youthful skin, is anti-inflammatory, and can help fade scars and dark spots.
Last week, it was Kim Kardashian, 41, who gave a tour of a special space: the SKKN BY KIM office.
