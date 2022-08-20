Prince Harry threatening Queen Elizabeth’s reign: ‘Pulling the rug from underneath’

Prince Harry has come under fire for allegedly harbouring plans to ‘pull the rug’ from under Queen Elizabeth.

This allegation has been issued by royal commentator Jonathan Sarcerdoti.

According to Express UK, he explained, "Much of the British public is disappointed with how they have conducted themselves since they left, so their upcoming visit might be a mistake.



"The Royal Family normally works hard to coordinate the public events of each individual Royal so they don’t clash with one another.

"But Harry and Megan‘s visit will take place during the exact week that the Queen returns to London to officially meet with the country’s new prime minister.

"That’s an unnecessary and provocative distraction," the expert added before concluding.