Will Smith ‘back in talks’ with Netflix for biopic, weeks after apologizing to Chris Rock

File footage





Will Smith is gearing to mark his return to Hollywood after facing the harsh consequences of his infamous Oscars altercation with Chris Rock.

It has been reported that the King Richard actor's shelved biopic is reportedly back in development with Netflix.

"Will was left out in the cold by Netflix and Apple+ in the wake of the slap. He has since apologized and stepped out of the spotlight for a lengthy period,” a source told The Sun.

“It has been made clear discussions can be started again about a biopic which Netflix were interested in,” the source further stated,

An insider also added, "Arguably, the slap, and the fallout, are pivotal moments in Will's life and will become part of the storyline of his life. Netflix wants to be part of those conversations and Will's team have no doubt Apple will follow suit."

Smith was earlier this month seen in public for the first time since he slapped comedian Chris Rock at this year's Oscars stage for cracking a joke about his 50-year-old wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaven head to GI Jane's reference.

The Pursuit of Happyness actor then issued a public apology via video online last month to Rock and said he was "deeply remorseful."

“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out,” he said in the video.

“So I will say to you, Chris, ‘I apologise to you’. My behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you are ready to talk.”