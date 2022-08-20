Prince Harry concerned for Lilibet, Archie as he visits UK with Meghan Markle: Here’s why

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are apparently concerned for their children Archie and Lilibet as they are set to visit UK next month.



A royal expert has predicted that Lilibet and Archie would not join their parents on the UK visit due to Prince Harry’s security concerns.

Kinsey Schofield said, “The Sussexes sound very busy on their upcoming trip. I do not expect for the couple to bring their children, especially with their security concerns.”

Earlier this week, the royal couple’s spokesperson said, "Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September."

According to the Express UK, security will be at the forefront of the Duke’s mind as he travels for the high profile appearances.

It also reported Harry and Meghan would ‘avoid attention’ during their upcoming UK visit.