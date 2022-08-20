FBI to not reopen Brad Pitt drunken altercation with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolies brawl documents with the FBI do not hold much material, confirms source.

The documents from the complaint file lodged by Jolie anonymously at the start of the year were revealed this week. The filings detailed graphic details from the couple's 2016 fight, including photos of bruises sustained by the mother-of-six.

The investigation, however, did not bear fruit and Pitt was not charged for abuse.

“The statute of limitations is way gone and they have seen all the information at hand. There is nothing new here. At the time they considered all of Angelina’s allegations and didn’t bring any charges,” a source close to Pitt said.

“The FBI investigated the incident thoroughly, there is zero chance of them reopening the case. This is all a concerted effort to smear Brad.”

The Oscar winner, 47, claimed to the FBI in 2016 that her then-husband Pitt, 58, left her bruised after drunkenly pushing her on board a private jet, leaving their six children extremely upset.