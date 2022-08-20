Prince William, Kate Middleton will ultimately return to Kensington Palace

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will ultimately return to their Kensington Palace residence when their children grow up.



According to royal expert Omid Scobie, Kensington Palace "will always be their official residence."

Scobie said this as the royal couple is set to move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis later this month as they want to give them "as normal a life as possible."

The royal expert, citing a source, told Yahoo News UK, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge still consider Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace as their London base especially as they are working royals.

It is also where they plan to return when the kids grow up, and that it "will always be their official residence."

Earlier, the royal commentator said living in London was initially the dream of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, however, they have realized that living in London may not be the best place to raise their children.