Imran Khan says Guardian published Rushdie remarks 'out of context'

Author Salman Rushdie and former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan has said that The Guardian published his comments regarding an attack on author Salman Rushdie "out of context".

In the interview with the UK publication, the PTI chairman condemned the attack on Rushdie, describing it as “terrible” and “sad”, and said that while the anger of the Islamic world at Rushdie’s book "The Satanic Verses" was understandable, it could not justify the assault.

Clarifying his position on the matter, Khan said that in the interview, he "explained the Islamic view on punishing blasphemers and referred to the Sialkot tragedy".

“I spoke about Salman Rushdie in this context,” he was quoted as saying by the PTI on its official Twitter handle.



The explanation from the PTI chairman came after criticism from several quarters including PML-N leader Ishaq Dar.

Asked for his response by the UK paper to the knife attack in New York state that left Rushdie badly wounded, Imran Khan said: “I think it’s terrible, sad.

“Rushdie understood that because he came from a Muslim family. He knows the love, respect and reverence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that lives in our hearts. He knew that,” he had said.

“So the anger I understood, but you can’t justify what happened."

Ten years ago, the PTI chairman pulled out of an event in India because Rushdie would also be appearing and the two men exchanged insults.