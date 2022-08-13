Salman Rushdie agent gives 'no good news' on recovery after NYC stab

British-Indian author Salman Rushdie is undergoing a painful process.
The literary, who was attacked Friday in Chautauqua, New York, is on the ventilator as he struggles to recover from the stab.
His agent Andrew Wylie tells The New York Times: "The news is not good."
"Salman will likely lose one eye, the nerves in his arm were severed, and his liver was stabbed and damaged."
Rushdie was stabbed "at least once in the neck and at least once in the abdomen," New York State Police said in a news conference,
The former husband of Padma Lakshmi rose to prominence after his book Satanic Verses was branded a blasphemous attempt by Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
