Prince Harry to ‘pour bucket loads over Camilla, the Queen’ in memoir: Source

Prince Harry is reportedly making the Firm tremble in fear of ‘bucket loads’ of dirt on top of both his stepmother Camilla, and grandmother Queen Elizabeth.
This accusation has been issued by royal expert Charles Rae, in one of his interviews with GB News.
The expert began by addressing the circulating rumour and admitted, “We don't know what's in it but there are suggestions that it's going to pour bucket loads over Camilla, the Queen, and William, or whatever.”
“So it is quite important. What amazes me is this is a guy who thinks Britain is one of the most dangerous countries in the world, yet he announces, practically a month before he's coming over, [that] he's coming over. It's ridiculous.”
Princess Diana and Prince Charles turbulent marriage ended in 1996
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tipped to reveal royal communication after UK trip
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had reason to announce UK trip dates
