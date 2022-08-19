Prince Harry to open up about his ‘wild years’ with ex-Chelsy Davy in book?

file footage

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir could include much-coveted revelations about his ‘wild years’ as a young prince with a habit for ‘hard-partying’, a royal expert thinks as per The Daily Star.



The Duke of Sussex’s memoir is expected to come out later this year, and while its contents have been carefully kept under the wraps, expert Tom Sykes believes it could offer an insight into Harry’s youthful days.

Sykes shared, “The book will focus very much on Prince Harry himself,” before adding, “For me, the really fascinating thing about it is: Is he going to talk about his partying?”

“Is he going to talk about drug use? I think it is a real possibility. I think that, to me, would be the most brilliant way for Harry to answer all his critics and provide an amazing book, but also not be accused of sticking it to other people. That would be incredible,” Sykes further said.

The expert went on to share how Prince Harry and his then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy were a huge part of the London nightlife scene.

He said: “Harry was very hard partying in his youth; he drank a lot; he partied a lot. His girlfriend Chelsy Davy and him were very hard partying in London up until 2010 when they split up. They were just on the scene in London; you would see them in nightclubs.”