 Here's how Sandra Bullock's doing after taking break from Hollywood

Sandra Bullock is "loving" her time away from the limelight while practicing “mindfulness” on her Wyoming ranch after announcing short break from acting.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Lost City star said, "I'm so burnt out. I'm so tired. I'm so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it."
Now, an insider told Life and Style that the actor “is telling people that she really just needed a break," as per OK! Magazine.
"Sandra's been struggling as a mom, juggling too much and was definitely at a crossroads. That's why she disappeared," the source shared.
"She's been on her Wyoming ranch just decompressing and practicing mindfulness," the insider added. "It's been months now, and she's loving it."
The insider went on to explain that Bullock wanted a “better balance” in life, adding "She had projects lined up, but she was feeling pulled in so many directions. There was a lot of mom guilt at play."
The outlet also reported that Bullock is also distancing herself from Hollywood A-Listers except her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, and close friends Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Aniston
"Her experience in Wyoming has been just what the doctor ordered," the insider shared. "She's said as much to her inner circle. Stepping away from the limelight was exactly what she needed."
