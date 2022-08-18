'I felt alone': Virat Kohli shares mental health struggles

Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India v New Zealand - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 22, 2021 India's Virat Kohli reacts. — Reuters

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is coming back to the international ground at the Asia Cup 2022.

Kohli, 33, has been seeing a rough patch in his cricket career. The batting icon could not even register one half-century during India's tour of the United Kingdom (UK) in the 2022 season.

Times Now reported that Kohli will be leading the batting line-up in the Asia Cup.

In an interview with Indian Express, Kohli stressed the significance of taking care of mental health.

He guided young players saying that athletes can face a lot of pressure which can affect their mental health.

Kohli said that while sports bring out the best in athletes, they can also pressurise them. He said that even when people try to be strong, it can seriously affect them and "tear them apart".

He added that along with physical fitness, players must connect with their inner selves.

The 33-year-old then shared his own experience where he said that in a room full of people who loved him, he "felt alone".

The former spinner learned that it was important to "compartmentalise" time to reconnect with a person's "core self".

"It’s something worth investing in, that’s the only way to feel a sense of sanity and enjoyment while doing your work," Kohli added.



The batting maestro also said that he prioritised quality sleep and spending time with his family.