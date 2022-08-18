SEVENTEEN Dino tests positive for COVID-19, ‘Exclusive’ details inside

SEVENTEEN member Dino will no longer be able to continue being a part of group’s ongoing tour 'Face the Sun'.
According to an official statement issued by PLEDIS Entertainment, and shared by SEVENTEEN on their twitter handle, the band member Dino has tested positive for COVID-19 in Los Angeles.
Following this, the idol has been experiencing mild sore throat and now quarantining himself for some time as precautionary measure.
The starlet will not be participating in Los Angeles and Houston tour stops which are scheduled on August 17 and 20, will also not be able to attend the filming of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ show.
For those unversed, all the members of the group were invited on the late night American show, Jimmy Kimmel Live which is scheduled to air on August 18, 2022.
