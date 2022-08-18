Brooklyn Beckham says he loves to surprise his wife with new ink

David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham is deeply committed to his wife, saying he has dedicated most of his tattoos to Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

"She always cries when I get her another tattoo," Brooklyn told USA Today. "I always love to surprise her with new ink."

Among Brooklyn's tattoos dedicated to his wife is an eight-line long neck tattoo underneath an image of Nicola's eyes, the word 'married' on his left hand, his vows to his wife on his arm, his wife's name on the side of his neck, the word "lover" on his hand, an "N" on his ring finger and more.



Peltz-Beckham's tattoo collection is reminiscent of his father David Beckham. The former pro-footballer has an estimated 60+ tattoos covering his body many odes to his family.

Most recently, Peltz-Beckham said he added Nicola's middle name and the word "married" to his tattoo collection dedicated to his wife.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot in April in Palm Beach, Florida after two years of dating. As a symbol of their partnership they decided to hyphenate their last names.

