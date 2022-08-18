Robert De Niro to enthrall fans with double role in gangster drama ‘Wise Guys’

Robert De Niro will reportedly play both lead roles in upcoming gangster drama Wise Guys.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, De Niro will play both characters in the film. Nicholas Pileggi has written the script, while Irwin Winkler (Rocky) serves as producer.
The actor previously teamed up with Levinson on 1997 black comedy film Wag The Dog, where he played a political spin doctor opposite Dustin Hoffman.
De Niro, who made his name in crime dramas like Goodfellas, Casino and The Godfather Part II, will return to the genre for a film directed by Barry Levinson (Rain Man, Bugsy).
Wise Guys will follow the lives of Italian-American crime bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, who both operated their respective families in the middle of the 20th century.
