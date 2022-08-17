Meghan Markle, Harry warned against going into ‘lion’s den’ while in UK

file footage

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have been warned against venturing into what is being called the ‘lion’s den’ upon their upcoming return to the UK next month, reported Express UK.



After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Monday announced their plans to visit charities in the UK in September, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam sounded off on their imminent return proving ‘fairly difficult’.

As per Fitzwilliam, the couple’s dwindling popularity in the UK could prove hard to navigate.

He explained: “We've had Oprah – we know how damaging that was and there have been a large number of interviews that they have given about the Royal Family, to say nothing of Harry's upcoming memoir.”

“What has happened during this period is that their ratings have dropped phenomenally. Their popularity has plunged in Britain,” he added.

Fitzwilliam continued: “They know when they appear that they are at war with the press here, it's rather like venturing into the lion's den now because you've got the public who are not supportive and you've got the press who are ferociously against them – and then you've also got the royal family where there's a rift.”