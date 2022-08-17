Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha branded 'biggest flop' of his career

Aamir Khan's most awaited film of the year Laal Singh Chaddha sinks further at the box office.
With seventy percent of its shows being postponed owing to low attendance at the box office, the movie is anticipated to shortly stop playing in theatres.
After five days of its theatrical release, the film has managed to collect INR 48 crore and is expected to close its collection at INR 55 crore, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.
Experts claim Laal Singh Chaddha to be Aamir's biggest flop since his 2000 film Mela.
Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks. The pan-Asian film is directed by Advait Chauhan and features Amir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned against venturing into the ‘lion’s den’ in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told to move on from negative sentiments
Adele revealed that she wrote her hit song 'Easy On Me' following her breakup with Simon Konecki
Amber Heard visited Turkey in August 2020
Anne Heche shared names of two famous faces in a podcast interview seven months before sudden death
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can have a 'damaging effect' with their book