Katrina Kaif’s airport look sparks pregnancy rumours: See here

Katrina Kaif's latest appearance at the airport once again sparked rumours of her pregnancy; the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport after returning from her next project.

The Bang Bang actress donned a t-shirt with orange joggers and as soon as pictures of the actress were shared on social media, eagled–eye fans started to speculate about the possibility of her being pregnant.

One fan commented, "She is one of those actress who has fittest and flat tummy. So it's clearly seen now. Hope they will announce soon,” and another wrote, "She def looks pregnant!"

Others were seen talking about the way she was walking, with one of the fans pointing out: “That baby bump tho."

Recently, Katrina and hubby Vicky Kaushal were seen together with friends in Maldives celebrating Kat’s birthday.

The couple was accompanied by a slew of stars such as Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Isabelle Kaif, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Angira Dhar, Anand Tiwari, and others.