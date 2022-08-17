Jennifer Lopez touted as MCU superhero

Jennifer Lopez on Tuesday reacted to "She Hulk" director Kat Coiro's remarks about her.

Kat Coiro said during an interview that her dream is "to bring Jennifer Lopez into the MCU. Put that out there."

Sharing the screenshot of the director's remarks, Lopez wrote on Instagram, "Haha... Love you too."

Jennifer Lopez, who recently got married to Hollywood star Ben Affleck, did not share whether she is also interested in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



