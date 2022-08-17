Video: Sindh Wildlife rescues stray Indus Dolphin from Rohri Canal

ROHRI: The Sindh Wildlife Department on Tuesday rescued a rare Indus dolphin from the Rohri Canal that strayed into the waters from Sukkur Barrage.



The dolphin reached the Rohri Canal in Khairpur.

The rescue mission was completed by 25 professional divers, which recovered the dolphin after a 4-hour-long operation.

Indus dolphins are mostly at a risk of being caught in nets and regulator gates. According to a 2019 survey, there are around 1,419 dolphins in the Indus River.

This species of dolphin resides within murky waters between the Guddu and Sukkur Barrage.



The in charge of Sindh Wildlife’s rescue team Adnan Hamid said that the rescued dolphin was safely released near the Tomb of Seven Sisters located on the Indus River’s left bank near Rohri.