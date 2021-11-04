Another blind dolphin killed in Khairpur

SUKKUR: A blind dolphin that was stranded in RD 63, Ali Nawaz Canal, Faiz Gunj, Khairpur, was killed by the villagers on Wednesday.The rare blind dolphin was stranded in RD 63 in Ali Nawaz Canal for the last two days and despite several intimations, the Wildlife Department could not come to its rescue, the locals said.The dolphin was apparently caught up in RD 63, Ali Nawaz Canal, after coming from the Sukkur Barrage via Mirwah Canal where it remained stuck for two days.
