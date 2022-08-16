Johnny Depp witness throws shade at Amber Heard for hiring TMZ's lawyers

Johnny Depp' key witness Morgan Tremaine took a jibe at Amber Heard and her newly fired lawyer Elaine Bredehoft.

The former TMZ employee, who appeared as a key witness during the highly published libel case that lasted for six long weeks, could not help but react to Bredehoft getting replaced.

Tremaine got into an argument during his testimony with Bredehoft, a moment which later became a viral meme on social media among The Rum Diary actor’s fans.

In a TikTok video, the reporter shares an article about the lawyer’s firing while mouthing the words, "That's a shame. She was really nice,” and captioned reel, "[Peace] bestie."

He went on to throw shade at the Aquaman star for replacing her legal team with attorneys from the firm that Tremaine's former employers hired to prevent him from testifying.

"So bestie got fired and replaced with lawyers from the same firm that failed to stop me from testifying. Do I have that right?" he wrote in a tweet.

While speaking to the court, Tremaine confirmed that he was asked to send photographers to a Los Angeles courthouse on May 27, 2016 on the day Heard filed for a restraining order against Depp.

"We were trying to capture Amber leaving the courthouse and an alleged bruise on the right side of her face," he told the court.

"She was going to sort of stop and turn towards the camera to display the bruise on the right side of her face, the alleged bruise."

When asked if TMZ got the shot, Tremaine replied, "We did."

During the cross-examination, Heard's lawyer then blamed Tremaine for seeking his, "15-minutes of fame,” to which he responded, "I stand to gain nothing from this.”

“I'm actually putting myself kind of in the target of TMZ, a very litigious organization, and I'm not seeking any fifteen minutes of fame here, though you may welcome to speculate," he added.

"I could say the same thing by taking Amber Heard as a client for you," he said which made the audience giggle and Depp’s team smiled.