Purple star Sofia Carson speaks up amid ‘military propaganda’ backlash

Purple Hearts star Sofia Carson and director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum have recently responded to viewer’s accusations, saying that their hit movie is based on “US military propaganda”.



Reportedly, netizens took to Twitter and criticised the movie creator for promoting military propaganda, racism and misogyny in the Netflix movie.

One user wrote, “Purple Hearts is US military propaganda that uses the invasion and deaths of 1.2 million Iraqis as a rom-com.”

Another chimed in and said, “So many people hyping up Purple Hearts as if it’s not racist, misogynistic & american military propaganda. It’s not ‘enemies to lovers’ – it’s awful.”

According to AdWeek report, despite the criticism, the Netflix movie has been the “most watched movie on the streaming service with over 102 million hours of viewing in a single week, via Independent.

While speaking to Variety, Carson shared, “Why I fell in love with the movie is that it’s a love story but it’s so much more than that.”

“We wanted to represent both sides as accurately as possible. I think what I’ve learned as an artist is to detach from all of that and just listen to what the world is feeling and how the film is responding to it,” she remarked.

Rosenbaum, on other hand, addressed the accusation and said, “For the red heart and blue heart to be anything purple, they have to be extreme.

“Some of the people you surround yourself with are even more flawed than you are,” added the director.