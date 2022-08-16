Meghan Markle is as fearless as Prince Diana

Meghan Markle’s fearlessness matches with the late Princess Diana who never shied away from expressing her emotions.
Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language and behavioral expert Darren Stanton said: “Similarly to Princess Diana, Meghan isn’t afraid to show her emotions.”
“There’s been plenty of times she and Harry have displayed affectionate gestures towards one another publicly, holding hands and being tactile, touching each other’s elbows or back – intimate areas to touch,” Stanton added.
Meanwhile, another expert said that Harry and Meghan “have grown much more accustomed to public displays of affection, like holding hands or exchanging long glances with one another.”
“The strong eye contact between the pair is a clear indicator that Harry is completely head over heels for Meghan. He is often seen prolonging eye contact with Meghan – a behaviour we usually reserve for romantic partners and a tell-tale sign of deep rapport, suggesting Harry is deeply in love.”
